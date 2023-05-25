|San Diego
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|5
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Crnenworth 1b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|García 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Soto lf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Meneses dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Carpenter dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|5
|Dickerson ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Kim 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dixon ph-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Smith 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Call cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sullivan c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adams c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Nola c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|020
|030
|003
|—
|8
|Washington
|100
|000
|500
|—
|6
E_Kim (3), Martinez (1), Irvin (2). DP_San Diego 0, Washington 1. LOB_San Diego 8, Washington 10. 2B_Odor (5), Dixon (1), Smith (4), Candelario (14). 3B_Adams (1). HR_Grisham (5), Odor (3). SB_Tatis Jr. (4), Bogaerts (5), Grisham (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Snell
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Honeywell Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hill
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Martinez BS,1-3
|1
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Carlton W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hader S,13-15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|Irvin
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Machado
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ward
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Finnegan H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Harvey L,2-2 BS,2-6
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Irvin (Dixon), Snell (Candelario). WP_Snell.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_3:19. A_17,524 (41,376).
