San DiegoWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35898Totals386125
Tatis Jr. rf4110Thomas rf4110
Crnenworth 1b-2b4110García 2b5120
Soto lf1210Meneses dh5121
Bogaerts ss5111Candelario 3b4111
Carpenter dh5000Garrett lf3000
Odor 2b-3b5125Dickerson ph-lf1111
Kim 3b0000Vargas ph1000
Dixon ph-1b4120Smith 1b5121
Grisham cf3112Call cf4010
Sullivan c3000Adams c1010
Cruz ph1000Ruiz ph-c1011
Nola c0000Abrams ss4000

San Diego0200300038
Washington1000005006

E_Kim (3), Martinez (1), Irvin (2). DP_San Diego 0, Washington 1. LOB_San Diego 8, Washington 10. 2B_Odor (5), Dixon (1), Smith (4), Candelario (14). 3B_Adams (1). HR_Grisham (5), Odor (3). SB_Tatis Jr. (4), Bogaerts (5), Grisham (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Snell541146
Honeywell Jr.110001
Hill033300
Martinez BS,1-3142100
Carlton W,1-0100000
Hader S,13-15100002
Washington
Irvin422244
Machado133311
Thompson100010
Ward100010
Finnegan H,3110002
Harvey L,2-2 BS,2-6133302

Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Irvin (Dixon), Snell (Candelario). WP_Snell.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_3:19. A_17,524 (41,376).

