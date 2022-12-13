FGFTReb
UC SAN DIEGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nwaokorie264-92-42-53411
Tshimanga242-30-03-10034
Anderson257-123-40-40318
Pope263-112-21-5119
Roquemore291-50-00-2512
Vulikic221-10-00-1303
Kosakowski201-60-01-3103
DeGraaf141-10-00-0003
Patterson101-42-20-1015
McCormick40-00-00-1000
Totals20021-529-127-32131358

Percentages: FG .404, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (DeGraaf 1-1, Vulikic 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Nwaokorie 1-2, Patterson 1-4, Kosakowski 1-5, Pope 1-5, Roquemore 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Tshimanga 2).

Turnovers: 19 (Anderson 5, Tshimanga 4, Nwaokorie 3, Roquemore 3, Pope 2, McCormick, Vulikic).

Steals: 4 (McCormick, Nwaokorie, Pope, Roquemore).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAN DIEGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Delaire50-10-00-2000
McKinney182-42-21-2216
Sisoho Jawara235-80-20-01112
Townsend292-70-00-6504
Williams264-81-21-73010
Earlington218-111-10-23121
Pierre172-40-21-2136
Turner141-33-30-1105
Lynch133-30-01-1238
Nyarko132-50-01-1114
Dahlke73-50-00-1008
Muncey60-20-00-0020
Beniwal40-10-00-0030
E.Delaire40-00-00-1000
Totals20032-627-125-26191584

Percentages: FG .516, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Earlington 4-5, Lynch 2-2, Pierre 2-3, Sisoho Jawara 2-3, Dahlke 2-4, Williams 1-1, Beniwal 0-1, J.Delaire 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Nyarko 0-1, Townsend 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (McKinney 3, Sisoho Jawara).

Turnovers: 5 (Sisoho Jawara 2, J.Delaire, Pierre, Williams).

Steals: 9 (McKinney 3, Sisoho Jawara 2, Beniwal, Pierre, Townsend, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

UC San Diego213758
San Diego444084

A_934 (5,100).

