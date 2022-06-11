ColoradoSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31050Totals379149
Joe lf-1b4000Profar lf4211
Blackmon dh4010Azocar lf0000
Cron 1b3010Cronenworth 2b4113
Hilliard lf1000Machado 3b4121
McMahon 3b2000Alcántara 3b0000
Daza cf4000Voit dh5111
Iglesias ss3010Hosmer 1b4000
Montero ph1000Mazara rf5130
Grichuk rf3000Kim ss4031
Díaz c3010Grisham cf4211
Hampson 2b3010Nola c3121

Colorado0000000000
San Diego02120220x9

DP_Colorado 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 6, San Diego 11. 2B_Iglesias (13), Grisham (10), Kim 2 (9), Cronenworth (11), Voit (5). 3B_Profar (2). HR_Machado (10).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Kuhl L,4-341-385551
Blach22-354411
Gilbreath110001
San Diego
Musgrove W,7-0640028
Stammen110000
Hill100001
Wilson100002

HBP_Blach (Cronenworth). WP_Blach.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:04. A_35,207 (40,209).

