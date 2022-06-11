|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|2
|11
|Joe lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Hilliard lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|McMahon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.238
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|a-Montero ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|14
|9
|6
|3
|Profar lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|Azocar lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.226
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.332
|Alcántara 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Voit dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Mazara rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.219
|Grisham cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.180
|Nola c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.219
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|San Diego
|021
|202
|20x_9
|14
|0
a-struck out for Iglesias in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 6, San Diego 11. 2B_Iglesias (13), Grisham (10), Kim 2 (9), Cronenworth (11), Voit (5). 3B_Profar (2). HR_Machado (10), off Kuhl. RBIs_Grisham (20), Nola (15), Machado (37), Cronenworth 3 (36), Voit (18), Kim (20), Profar (33).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Grichuk 2, Daza); San Diego 5 (Voit, Grisham 2, Profar 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 2; San Diego 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Grisham, Cronenworth. GIDP_Joe.
DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, L, 4-3
|4
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|5
|1
|96
|3.70
|Blach
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|65
|6.61
|Gilbreath
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.28
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, W, 7-0
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|109
|1.50
|Stammen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.86
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.08
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored_Blach 2-0. IBB_off Kuhl (Machado). HBP_Blach (Cronenworth). WP_Blach.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:04. A_35,207 (40,209).
