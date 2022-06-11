ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31050211
Joe lf-1b400001.262
Blackmon dh401002.260
Cron 1b301001.286
Hilliard lf100001.170
McMahon 3b200021.238
Daza cf400002.318
Iglesias ss301000.306
a-Montero ph100001.154
Grichuk rf300001.262
Díaz c301001.201
Hampson 2b301000.258

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37914963
Profar lf421110.252
Azocar lf000000.271
Cronenworth 2b411300.226
Machado 3b412110.332
Alcántara 3b000000.162
Voit dh511101.225
Hosmer 1b400010.289
Mazara rf513000.400
Kim ss403111.219
Grisham cf421111.180
Nola c312110.219

Colorado000000000_050
San Diego02120220x_9140

a-struck out for Iglesias in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 6, San Diego 11. 2B_Iglesias (13), Grisham (10), Kim 2 (9), Cronenworth (11), Voit (5). 3B_Profar (2). HR_Machado (10), off Kuhl. RBIs_Grisham (20), Nola (15), Machado (37), Cronenworth 3 (36), Voit (18), Kim (20), Profar (33).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Grichuk 2, Daza); San Diego 5 (Voit, Grisham 2, Profar 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 2; San Diego 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Grisham, Cronenworth. GIDP_Joe.

DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Hosmer).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kuhl, L, 4-341-385551963.70
Blach22-354411656.61
Gilbreath110001146.28
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove, W, 7-06400281091.50
Stammen110000123.86
Hill100001106.08
Wilson10000284.15

Inherited runners-scored_Blach 2-0. IBB_off Kuhl (Machado). HBP_Blach (Cronenworth). WP_Blach.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:04. A_35,207 (40,209).

