|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|9
|15
|9
|2
|6
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.262
|Soto lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Sánchez c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.294
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Cronenworth 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Dixon dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.191
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|5
|10
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Díaz c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Moustakas 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.258
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.331
|Jones rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.349
|Castro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|a-Montero ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.234
|Trejo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|San Diego
|330
|011
|100_9
|15
|0
|Colorado
|001
|003
|020_6
|10
|0
a-singled for Castro in the 6th.
LOB_San Diego 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Bogaerts (9), Tatis Jr. (10), Grichuk (12). 3B_Cronenworth (4). HR_Machado (6), off Gomber; Grisham (6), off Gomber; Sánchez (5), off Gomber; Tatis Jr. (12), off Lambert; Dixon (2), off Lambert; Moustakas (3), off Martinez. RBIs_Machado 2 (21), Cronenworth (22), Grisham (16), Sánchez 2 (11), Kim (20), Tatis Jr. (30), Dixon (5), Tovar (26), Grichuk (11), Montero 2 (9), Moustakas 2 (15). SB_Jones (4).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Dixon, Sánchez, Kim); Colorado 3 (Díaz, Grichuk, Profar). RISP_San Diego 4 for 11; Colorado 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Grisham, Blackmon.
DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Bogaerts, Cronenworth); Colorado 1 (Moustakas, Tovar, Moustakas).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 5-4
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|6
|100
|4.30
|Cosgrove
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Martinez
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|19
|2.90
|Hader, S, 14-17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|1.48
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, L, 4-5
|4
|11
|7
|7
|2
|1
|85
|7.57
|Lambert
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|44
|6.35
|Suter
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|1.91
Inherited runners-scored_Cosgrove 2-2, Lambert 2-0. WP_Darvish.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:50. A_32,551 (50,144).
