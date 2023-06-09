San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals41915926
Tatis Jr. rf422111.262
Soto lf512001.269
Machado 3b512200.239
Sánchez c511201.294
Bogaerts ss522001.256
Cronenworth 1b503100.217
Kim 2b401111.246
Dixon dh411101.212
Grisham cf411100.191

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals356106510
Blackmon dh400010.267
Profar lf401010.247
McMahon 3b512002.261
Díaz c511001.299
Moustakas 1b322211.258
Grichuk cf412100.331
Jones rf210022.349
Castro 2b200002.266
a-Montero ph101200.234
Trejo 2b100000.245
Tovar ss401102.248

San Diego330011100_9150
Colorado001003020_6100

a-singled for Castro in the 6th.

LOB_San Diego 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Bogaerts (9), Tatis Jr. (10), Grichuk (12). 3B_Cronenworth (4). HR_Machado (6), off Gomber; Grisham (6), off Gomber; Sánchez (5), off Gomber; Tatis Jr. (12), off Lambert; Dixon (2), off Lambert; Moustakas (3), off Martinez. RBIs_Machado 2 (21), Cronenworth (22), Grisham (16), Sánchez 2 (11), Kim (20), Tatis Jr. (30), Dixon (5), Tovar (26), Grichuk (11), Montero 2 (9), Moustakas 2 (15). SB_Jones (4).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Dixon, Sánchez, Kim); Colorado 3 (Díaz, Grichuk, Profar). RISP_San Diego 4 for 11; Colorado 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Grisham, Blackmon.

DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Bogaerts, Cronenworth); Colorado 1 (Moustakas, Tovar, Moustakas).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, W, 5-451-3544461004.30
Cosgrove12-310002150.00
Martinez132202192.90
Hader, S, 14-17110010181.48
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gomber, L, 4-54117721857.57
Lambert332204446.35
Suter210001291.91

Inherited runners-scored_Cosgrove 2-2, Lambert 2-0. WP_Darvish.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:50. A_32,551 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you