FGFTReb
PEPPERDINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis266-141-22-41213
Porter389-152-32-41321
Basham246-83-72-84515
Mallette322-72-30-6027
Mitchell347-90-01-45019
Moore285-70-00-42011
Pitre101-10-10-1132
Zidek80-31-41-1111
Totals20036-649-208-32151689

Percentages: FG .563, FT .450.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Mitchell 5-7, Moore 1-2, Porter 1-2, Mallette 1-6, Lewis 0-2, Zidek 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Porter 3, Basham 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Lewis 3, Mallette 3, Mitchell 3, Basham 2, Porter 2, Pitre).

Steals: 7 (Moore 2, Porter 2, Basham, Lewis, Mallette).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAN DIEGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Earlington347-151-44-93316
McKinney241-41-22-4233
Sisoho Jawara252-50-00-2334
Townsend3810-133-30-32225
Williams348-186-82-109224
Turner277-102-20-12118
Lynch131-30-02-5122
Jamerson50-00-00-1020
Totals20036-6813-1910-35221892

Percentages: FG .529, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Townsend 2-3, Turner 2-4, Williams 2-6, Earlington 1-2, Lynch 0-2, Sisoho Jawara 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jamerson, Lynch, Williams).

Turnovers: 13 (Townsend 4, Sisoho Jawara 3, Earlington 2, McKinney 2, Turner, Williams).

Steals: 8 (Williams 3, Townsend 2, Earlington, McKinney, Turner).

Technical Fouls: None.

Pepperdine395089
San Diego494392

A_1,036 (5,100).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

