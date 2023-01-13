|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PEPPERDINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|26
|6-14
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|2
|13
|Porter
|38
|9-15
|2-3
|2-4
|1
|3
|21
|Basham
|24
|6-8
|3-7
|2-8
|4
|5
|15
|Mallette
|32
|2-7
|2-3
|0-6
|0
|2
|7
|Mitchell
|34
|7-9
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|0
|19
|Moore
|28
|5-7
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|0
|11
|Pitre
|10
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|3
|2
|Zidek
|8
|0-3
|1-4
|1-1
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|36-64
|9-20
|8-32
|15
|16
|89
Percentages: FG .563, FT .450.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Mitchell 5-7, Moore 1-2, Porter 1-2, Mallette 1-6, Lewis 0-2, Zidek 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Porter 3, Basham 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Lewis 3, Mallette 3, Mitchell 3, Basham 2, Porter 2, Pitre).
Steals: 7 (Moore 2, Porter 2, Basham, Lewis, Mallette).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN DIEGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Earlington
|34
|7-15
|1-4
|4-9
|3
|3
|16
|McKinney
|24
|1-4
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|3
|3
|Sisoho Jawara
|25
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|4
|Townsend
|38
|10-13
|3-3
|0-3
|2
|2
|25
|Williams
|34
|8-18
|6-8
|2-10
|9
|2
|24
|Turner
|27
|7-10
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|18
|Lynch
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|2
|Jamerson
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-68
|13-19
|10-35
|22
|18
|92
Percentages: FG .529, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Townsend 2-3, Turner 2-4, Williams 2-6, Earlington 1-2, Lynch 0-2, Sisoho Jawara 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Jamerson, Lynch, Williams).
Turnovers: 13 (Townsend 4, Sisoho Jawara 3, Earlington 2, McKinney 2, Turner, Williams).
Steals: 8 (Williams 3, Townsend 2, Earlington, McKinney, Turner).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Pepperdine
|39
|50
|—
|89
|San Diego
|49
|43
|—
|92
A_1,036 (5,100).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.