Diamondbacks first. Ketel Marte grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Jake Cronenworth. Corbin Carroll doubles to deep right field. Tommy Pham doubles. Corbin Carroll scores. Christian Walker singles to shortstop. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. called out on strikes. Buddy Kennedy lines out to shallow left field to Manny Machado.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Padres 0.
Diamondbacks third. Ketel Marte lines out to left field to Juan Soto. Corbin Carroll strikes out swinging. Tommy Pham doubles to deep center field. Christian Walker homers to right field. Tommy Pham scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to shallow infield. Buddy Kennedy walks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to second. Jake McCarthy grounds out to first base to Jake Cronenworth.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Padres 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.