Padres fifth. Jose Azocar lines out to deep center field to Alek Thomas. C.J. Abrams grounds out to first base to Christian Walker. Jurickson Profar walks. Austin Nola singles to left center field. Jurickson Profar to second. Jake Cronenworth singles to deep right field. Austin Nola to third. Jurickson Profar scores. Luke Voit flies out to deep left field to David Peralta.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 1, Diamondbacks 0.
Padres sixth. Eric Hosmer grounds out to shortstop, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker. Ha-Seong Kim walks. Trent Grisham walks. Jose Azocar lines out to shortstop to Geraldo Perdomo. C.J. Abrams singles to left field. Trent Grisham to second. Ha-Seong Kim scores. Jurickson Profar grounds out to shortstop, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Padres 2, Diamondbacks 0.
Padres seventh. Austin Nola lines out to deep left field to David Peralta. Jake Cronenworth doubles to right field. Luke Voit singles to center field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Eric Hosmer grounds out to shallow infield. Luke Voit out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 3, Diamondbacks 0.
Padres ninth. Jurickson Profar walks. Austin Nola lines out to deep right field to Pavin Smith. Jake Cronenworth doubles to deep center field. Jurickson Profar scores. Luke Voit flies out to deep right center field to Alek Thomas. Jake Cronenworth to third. Sergio Alcantara strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 4, Diamondbacks 0.
