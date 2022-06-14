Cubs second. Yan Gomes homers to left field. Nico Hoerner grounds out to second base, Eric Hosmer to Yu Darvish. Jason Heyward flies out to left field to Jurickson Profar. Jonathan Villar flies out to deep left center field to Trent Grisham.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Padres 0.
Padres third. Trent Grisham grounds out to second base, Jonathan Villar to Frank Schwindel. Jose Azocar grounds out to shallow infield, Patrick Wisdom to Frank Schwindel. Jurickson Profar doubles to shallow left field. Jake Cronenworth singles to shallow left field. Jurickson Profar scores. Manny Machado reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jake Cronenworth out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 1, Cubs 1.
Padres eighth. Jurickson Profar walks. Jake Cronenworth singles to right field. Jurickson Profar to third. Manny Machado singles to right field. Jake Cronenworth to second. Jurickson Profar scores. Luke Voit grounds out to shallow infield, Frank Schwindel to Rowan Wick. Manny Machado to second. Jake Cronenworth to third. Eric Hosmer doubles to deep right center field. Manny Machado scores. Jake Cronenworth scores. Austin Nola singles to shallow center field. Eric Hosmer to third. Ha-Seong Kim grounds out to shortstop. Austin Nola out at second.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 4, Cubs 1.
