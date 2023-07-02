Reds fourth. Elly De La Cruz grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Jake Cronenworth. Jake Fraley lines out to shortstop to Xander Bogaerts. Joey Votto hit by pitch. Spencer Steer homers to left field. Joey Votto scores. Will Benson walks. Luke Maile grounds out to shallow center field, Ha-Seong Kim to Jake Cronenworth.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 2, Padres 0.
Padres eighth. Nelson Cruz called out on strikes. Trent Grisham strikes out swinging. Ha-Seong Kim homers to left field. Fernando Tatis Jr. homers to left field. Juan Soto flies out to deep left center field to TJ Friedl.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 2, Reds 2.
Reds eighth. Jonathan India called out on strikes. Elly De La Cruz pops out to shortstop to Xander Bogaerts. Stuart Fairchild pinch-hitting for Jake Fraley. Stuart Fairchild walks. Tyler Stephenson pinch-hitting for Joey Votto. Tyler Stephenson homers to right field. Stuart Fairchild scores. Spencer Steer grounds out to shallow infield, Ha-Seong Kim to Jake Cronenworth.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 4, Padres 2.
Padres ninth. Manny Machado grounds out to shortstop, Matt McLain to Spencer Steer. Xander Bogaerts called out on strikes. Gary Sanchez singles to center field. Jake Cronenworth doubles to left center field. Gary Sanchez scores. Rougned Odor pinch-hitting for Nelson Cruz. Rougned Odor lines out to second base to Jonathan India.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 4, Padres 3.
