Padres second. Jurickson Profar walks. Eric Hosmer walks. Jurickson Profar to second. Matt Beaty lines out to deep center field to Nick Senzel. Jurickson Profar to third. Austin Nola walks. Eric Hosmer to second. Luis Campusano out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Aristides Aquino. Jurickson Profar scores. C.J. Abrams called out on strikes.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 1, Reds 0.
Padres third. Trent Grisham triples to right field. Jake Cronenworth singles to shallow center field. Trent Grisham scores. Manny Machado singles to shallow center field. Jake Cronenworth to second. Jurickson Profar homers to right field. Manny Machado scores. Jake Cronenworth scores. Eric Hosmer walks. Matt Beaty grounds out to shallow infield. Eric Hosmer out at second. Austin Nola grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Farmer to Joey Votto.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 5, Reds 0.
Reds third. Brandon Drury strikes out swinging. Tommy Pham singles to deep right field. Joey Votto lines out to center field to Trent Grisham. Kyle Farmer doubles to shallow left field. Tommy Pham scores. Nick Senzel grounds out to shallow infield, MacKenzie Gore to Eric Hosmer.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 5, Reds 1.
Padres fifth. Manny Machado singles to shallow infield. Jurickson Profar walks. Manny Machado to second. Eric Hosmer singles to shallow infield. Jurickson Profar to third. Manny Machado scores. Matt Beaty flies out to center field to Nick Senzel. Jurickson Profar out at home. Austin Nola reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Eric Hosmer out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 6, Reds 1.
Reds sixth. Kyle Farmer doubles to shallow left field. Nick Senzel reaches on catcher interference. Interference error by Austin Nola. Jake Fraley pinch-hitting for Aristides Aquino. Jake Fraley hit by pitch. Nick Senzel to second. Kyle Farmer to third. Tyler Naquin pinch-hitting for Aramis Garcia. Tyler Naquin strikes out swinging. Colin Moran pinch-hitting for Matt Reynolds. Colin Moran out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Jurickson Profar. Kyle Farmer scores. Jonathan India called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Padres 6, Reds 2.
Reds seventh. Brandon Drury lines out to center field to Trent Grisham. Tommy Pham homers to center field. Joey Votto flies out to shallow center field to C.J. Abrams. Kyle Farmer doubles to deep right center field. Nick Senzel grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Eric Hosmer.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 6, Reds 3.
Padres eighth. Eric Hosmer homers to center field. Matt Beaty flies out to left field to Tommy Pham. Austin Nola grounds out to third base, Colin Moran to Joey Votto. Luis Campusano strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 7, Reds 3.
Padres ninth. C.J. Abrams hit by pitch. Trent Grisham grounds out to first base to Joey Votto. C.J. Abrams to second. Jake Cronenworth pops out to shortstop to Kyle Farmer. Manny Machado doubles to deep right field. C.J. Abrams scores. Jurickson Profar grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Farmer to Joey Votto.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 8, Reds 3.
Reds ninth. Jonathan India strikes out swinging. Brandon Drury homers to center field. Tommy Pham walks. Joey Votto flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Kyle Farmer doubles to left field. Tommy Pham scores. Nick Senzel walks. Jake Fraley flies out to center field to Jose Azocar.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 8, Reds 5.
