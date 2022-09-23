Padres third. Jorge Alfaro strikes out swinging. Jose Azocar singles to shallow center field. Jurickson Profar singles to right field. Jose Azocar to third. Juan Soto grounds out to second base, Alan Trejo to Michael Toglia. Jurickson Profar to second. Jose Azocar scores. Manny Machado singles to left field. Jurickson Profar scores. Brandon Drury reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Manny Machado out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 2, Rockies 0.
Rockies third. Randal Grichuk homers to left field. Elehuris Montero flies out to shallow right field to Juan Soto. Elias Diaz flies out to deep center field to Jose Azocar. Michael Toglia called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 2, Rockies 1.
Rockies fourth. Connor Joe called out on strikes. Alan Trejo pops out to shortstop to Ha-Seong Kim. Ezequiel Tovar singles to deep left field. Sean Bouchard walks. Ezequiel Tovar to second. Yonathan Daza triples to deep center field. Sean Bouchard scores. Ezequiel Tovar scores. Randal Grichuk pops out to shallow infield to Wil Myers.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 3, Padres 2.
Padres eighth. Jurickson Profar lines out to deep center field to Yonathan Daza. Juan Soto homers to center field. Manny Machado lines out to right field to Randal Grichuk. Brandon Drury grounds out to shortstop, Ezequiel Tovar to Michael Toglia.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 3, Rockies 3.
Rockies tenth. Michael Toglia grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Josh Bell. Charlie Blackmon is intentionally walked. Alan Trejo singles to deep left field. Charlie Blackmon to second. Garrett Hampson scores.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 4, Padres 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.