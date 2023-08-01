Rockies first. Jurickson Profar singles to center field. Ezequiel Tovar out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Pedro Avila to Jake Cronenworth. Jurickson Profar to third. Ryan McMahon singles to center field. Jurickson Profar scores. Elias Diaz strikes out swinging. Brendan Rodgers singles to center field. Ryan McMahon to second. Nolan Jones walks. Elehuris Montero strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rockies 1, Padres 0.
Padres third. Gary Sanchez pops out to shortstop to Ryan McMahon. Trent Grisham walks. Ha-Seong Kim flies out to center field to Brenton Doyle. Fernando Tatis Jr. doubles to deep right center field. Trent Grisham scores. Juan Soto grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan McMahon to Michael Toglia.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 1, Rockies 1.
Padres fifth. Luis Campusano singles to shallow left field. Gary Sanchez called out on strikes. Trent Grisham walks. Luis Campusano to second. Ha-Seong Kim singles to shallow infield. Trent Grisham to second. Luis Campusano to third. Fernando Tatis Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Ha-Seong Kim out at second. Trent Grisham to third. Luis Campusano scores. Juan Soto homers to center field. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Trent Grisham scores. Manny Machado flies out to Michael Toglia.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 5, Rockies 1.
Rockies seventh. Jurickson Profar singles to shallow infield. Ezequiel Tovar singles to right field. Jurickson Profar to second. Ryan McMahon homers to right field. Ezequiel Tovar scores. Jurickson Profar scores. Elias Diaz doubles to left field. Brendan Rodgers called out on strikes. Nolan Jones flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Elias Diaz to third. Elehuris Montero pops out to shallow infield to Xander Bogaerts.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 5, Rockies 4.
Padres eighth. Fernando Tatis Jr. strikes out swinging. Juan Soto homers to center field. Manny Machado grounds out to shortstop, Ezequiel Tovar to Michael Toglia. Xander Bogaerts flies out to deep right center field to Brenton Doyle.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 6, Rockies 4.
Padres ninth. Jake Cronenworth singles to center field. Luis Campusano lines out to left field to Jurickson Profar. Gary Sanchez walks. Trent Grisham singles to center field. Gary Sanchez to second. Jake Cronenworth scores. Ha-Seong Kim singles to center field. Trent Grisham to third. Matthew Batten scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Trent Grisham out at home. Juan Soto strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 8, Rockies 4.
Rockies ninth. Ryan McMahon walks. Elias Diaz doubles to shallow left field. Ryan McMahon to third. Brendan Rodgers grounds out to shallow infield, Xander Bogaerts to Jake Cronenworth. Ryan McMahon scores. Nolan Jones flies out to deep left center field to Trent Grisham. Elehuris Montero strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 8, Rockies 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.