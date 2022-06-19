Rockies first. Connor Joe lines out to left field to Jurickson Profar. Yonathan Daza grounds out to shallow infield, Manny Machado to Eric Hosmer. Charlie Blackmon doubles to deep right center field. C.J. Cron homers to left field. Charlie Blackmon scores. Brendan Rodgers grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Eric Hosmer.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 2, Padres 0.
Padres third. Jurickson Profar strikes out swinging. Jake Cronenworth singles to left center field. Manny Machado walks. Jake Cronenworth to second. Luke Voit singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Manny Machado to third. Jake Cronenworth scores. Eric Hosmer strikes out swinging. Nomar Mazara strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 2, Padres 1.
Padres fifth. Jurickson Profar strikes out swinging. Jake Cronenworth doubles to left field. Manny Machado homers to center field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Luke Voit doubles to deep left center field. Eric Hosmer singles to shallow center field. Luke Voit to third. Nomar Mazara grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron. Eric Hosmer to second. Luke Voit scores. Jorge Alfaro flies out to center field to Yonathan Daza.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 4, Rockies 2.
Rockies fifth. Yonathan Daza singles to right field. Charlie Blackmon homers to center field. Yonathan Daza scores. C.J. Cron grounds out to second base, Jake Cronenworth to Eric Hosmer. Brendan Rodgers lines out to center field to Trent Grisham. Ryan McMahon singles to right field. Jose Iglesias reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow center field. Ryan McMahon out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 4, Rockies 4.
Rockies eighth. Brendan Rodgers lines out to center field to Trent Grisham. Ryan McMahon homers to center field. Jose Iglesias strikes out swinging. Randal Grichuk pops out to shortstop to Ha-Seong Kim.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 5, Padres 4.
