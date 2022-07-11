Padres first. Jake Cronenworth singles to right field. Manny Machado strikes out swinging. Nomar Mazara doubles to deep right field. Jake Cronenworth to third. Luke Voit out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Connor Joe. Jake Cronenworth scores. Eric Hosmer walks. Jorge Alfaro grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Urena to C.J. Cron.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 1, Rockies 0.
Padres third. Jake Cronenworth homers to center field. Manny Machado grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to C.J. Cron. Nomar Mazara singles to right center field. Luke Voit pops out to shallow right field to C.J. Cron. Eric Hosmer walks. Nomar Mazara to second. Jorge Alfaro reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Eric Hosmer out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Padres 2, Rockies 0.
Rockies fourth. Charlie Blackmon triples to deep center field. C.J. Cron out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Nomar Mazara. Charlie Blackmon scores. Brendan Rodgers strikes out on a foul tip. Jose Iglesias strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 2, Rockies 1.
Padres seventh. Jake Cronenworth strikes out swinging. Manny Machado homers to left field. Nomar Mazara strikes out swinging. Luke Voit called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 3, Rockies 1.
Rockies seventh. Ryan McMahon grounds out to shallow right field, Jake Cronenworth to Eric Hosmer. Randal Grichuk homers to left field. Elias Diaz doubles to shallow left field. Garrett Hampson flies out to right field to Nomar Mazara. Connor Joe strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 3, Rockies 2.
Padres eighth. Eric Hosmer flies out to center field to Garrett Hampson. Jorge Alfaro singles to shallow infield. Trent Grisham walks. Jorge Alfaro to second. C.J. Abrams homers to center field. Trent Grisham scores. Jorge Alfaro scores. Jose Azocar grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to C.J. Cron. Jake Cronenworth walks. Manny Machado lines out to deep right field to Randal Grichuk.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 6, Rockies 2.
Rockies eighth. Charlie Blackmon walks. C.J. Cron strikes out swinging. Brendan Rodgers strikes out swinging. Jose Iglesias doubles to deep right field. Charlie Blackmon scores. Ryan McMahon grounds out to shallow right field, Jake Cronenworth to Eric Hosmer.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 6, Rockies 3.
Rockies ninth. Randal Grichuk singles to right field. Elias Diaz flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Garrett Hampson strikes out swinging. Connor Joe doubles to deep left field. Randal Grichuk scores. Charlie Blackmon doubles to deep right field. Connor Joe scores. C.J. Cron grounds out to first base, C.J. Abrams to Jake Cronenworth.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 6, Rockies 5.
