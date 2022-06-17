Rockies first. Connor Joe strikes out swinging. Yonathan Daza singles to right field. Charlie Blackmon triples to deep right center field. Yonathan Daza scores. C.J. Cron homers to right field. Charlie Blackmon scores. Brendan Rodgers grounds out to shallow infield, Jake Cronenworth to Luke Voit. Jose Iglesias flies out to center field to Trent Grisham.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 3, Padres 0.
Rockies fourth. Jose Iglesias singles to shallow right field. Brian Serven walks. Jose Iglesias to second. Randal Grichuk homers to left field. Brian Serven scores. Jose Iglesias scores. Alan Trejo lines out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Connor Joe singles to shallow center field. Yonathan Daza grounds out to shallow infield. Connor Joe out at second.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 6, Padres 0.
Padres fifth. Trent Grisham homers to center field. Jose Azocar triples to deep right center field. Sergio Alcantara lines out to shortstop to Alan Trejo. Jurickson Profar out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Yonathan Daza. Jose Azocar scores. Jake Cronenworth hit by pitch. Manny Machado doubles. Jake Cronenworth scores. Luke Voit doubles. Manny Machado scores. Jorge Alfaro lines out to second base to Brendan Rodgers.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 6, Padres 4.
Rockies fifth. Charlie Blackmon singles to center field. C.J. Cron homers to left field. Charlie Blackmon scores. Brendan Rodgers walks. Jose Iglesias called out on strikes. Brian Serven reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Brendan Rodgers out at second. Randal Grichuk singles to shallow center field. Brian Serven to second. Alan Trejo strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 8, Padres 4.
Rockies sixth. Connor Joe singles to left field. Yonathan Daza doubles to center field. Connor Joe to third. Charlie Blackmon singles to right field. Yonathan Daza to third. Connor Joe scores. C.J. Cron singles to shallow infield. Charlie Blackmon to second. Yonathan Daza scores. Brendan Rodgers grounds out to shortstop. C.J. Cron out at second. Charlie Blackmon to third. Jose Iglesias lines out to center field to Trent Grisham.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 10, Padres 4.
