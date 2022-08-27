Padres first. Ha-Seong Kim grounds out to shortstop, Nicky Lopez to Nick Pratto. Jurickson Profar pops out to Nick Pratto. Manny Machado walks. Brandon Drury singles to right field. Manny Machado to second. Josh Bell singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Brandon Drury out at third. Manny Machado scores. Wil Myers doubles to right center field. Josh Bell scores. Brandon Drury scores. Jake Cronenworth strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 3, Royals 0.
Padres second. Austin Nola flies out to deep left field to MJ Melendez. Jose Azocar singles to right field. Ha-Seong Kim flies out to deep left field to MJ Melendez. Jurickson Profar doubles to deep left field. Jose Azocar scores. Manny Machado singles to left field. Jurickson Profar out at home.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 4, Royals 0.
Padres third. Brandon Drury grounds out to shortstop, Nicky Lopez to Nick Pratto. Josh Bell flies out to deep right field to Drew Waters. Wil Myers homers to right field. Jake Cronenworth homers to right field. Austin Nola singles to center field. Jose Azocar flies out to right center field to Drew Waters.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 6, Royals 0.
Royals third. Drew Waters grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Brandon Drury. Nicky Lopez doubles to deep left field. MJ Melendez walks. Bobby Witt Jr. flies out to deep right field to Wil Myers. Nicky Lopez to third. Salvador Perez singles to center field. MJ Melendez to third. Nicky Lopez scores. Michael Massey grounds out to shallow right field, Jake Cronenworth to Brandon Drury.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 6, Royals 1.
Royals fourth. Michael A. Taylor reaches on error. Throwing error by Manny Machado. Nick Pratto homers to right field. Michael A. Taylor scores. Brent Rooker grounds out to shallow infield, Jake Cronenworth to Brandon Drury. Drew Waters singles to shallow center field. Nicky Lopez singles to right center field. Drew Waters to third. MJ Melendez out on a sacrifice fly to left center field to Jurickson Profar. Drew Waters scores. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to center field. Nicky Lopez to third. Fielding error by Jose Azocar. Salvador Perez singles to left field. Bobby Witt Jr. to second. Nicky Lopez scores. Michael Massey hit by pitch. Salvador Perez to second. Bobby Witt Jr. to third. Michael A. Taylor lines out to first base to Brandon Drury.
4 runs, 5 hits, 2 errors, 3 left on. Padres 6, Royals 5.
Padres sixth. Jake Cronenworth strikes out swinging. Austin Nola walks. Jose Azocar singles to center field. Austin Nola to third. Ha-Seong Kim singles to center field. Jose Azocar to second. Austin Nola scores. Jurickson Profar singles to left field. Ha-Seong Kim to second. Jose Azocar to third. Manny Machado strikes out on a foul tip. Brandon Drury reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jurickson Profar out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Padres 7, Royals 5.
Padres seventh. Josh Bell doubles to deep right field. Wil Myers singles to center field. Josh Bell to third. Jake Cronenworth singles to right center field. Wil Myers to third. Josh Bell scores. Austin Nola out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Wil Myers scores. Jose Azocar singles to third base. Jake Cronenworth to second. Ha-Seong Kim doubles to deep left field. Jose Azocar scores. Jake Cronenworth scores. Jurickson Profar grounds out to shallow infield, Anthony Misiewicz to Bobby Witt Jr. to Nick Pratto. Ha-Seong Kim to third. Manny Machado grounds out to third base, Bobby Witt Jr. to Nick Pratto.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 11, Royals 5.
Padres ninth. Austin Nola grounds out to shallow infield, Hunter Dozier to Nick Pratto. Jose Azocar singles to shallow infield. Ha-Seong Kim homers to left field. Jose Azocar scores. Jurickson Profar walks. Eguy Rosario pinch-hitting for Manny Machado. Eguy Rosario flies out to deep right field to Drew Waters. Brandon Drury reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jurickson Profar out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 13, Royals 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.