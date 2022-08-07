Dodgers second. Will Smith homers to center field. Max Muncy strikes out swinging. Gavin Lux singles to right field. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging. Cody Bellinger flies out to deep right field to Juan Soto.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 1, Padres 0.
Dodgers third. Austin Barnes flies out to deep right field to Juan Soto. Mookie Betts singles to deep left field. Trea Turner singles to shortstop. Mookie Betts to second. Freddie Freeman flies out to deep right field to Juan Soto. Mookie Betts to third. Will Smith singles to left center field. Trea Turner to second. Mookie Betts scores. Max Muncy pops out to Austin Nola.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 2, Padres 0.
Padres fourth. Juan Soto singles to second base. Manny Machado lines out to left field to Joey Gallo. Josh Bell reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Juan Soto to second. Fielding error by Gavin Lux. Brandon Drury doubles to deep left field. Josh Bell to third. Juan Soto scores. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to second base, Gavin Lux to Freddie Freeman. Brandon Drury to third. Josh Bell scores. Wil Myers singles to right field. Brandon Drury scores. Ha-Seong Kim flies out to right field to Mookie Betts.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Padres 3, Dodgers 2.
Dodgers fifth. Mookie Betts singles to deep left field. Trea Turner flies out to deep right center field to Juan Soto. Freddie Freeman flies out to right center field to Wil Myers. Mookie Betts to third. Will Smith hit by pitch. Max Muncy homers to right field. Will Smith scores. Mookie Betts scores. Gavin Lux grounds out to shallow infield, Adrian Morejon to Josh Bell.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 5, Padres 3.
Dodgers seventh. Mookie Betts singles to shallow left field. Trea Turner reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Mookie Betts to third. Fielding error by Manny Machado. Freddie Freeman out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Juan Soto. Trea Turner to third. Mookie Betts scores. Will Smith out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Juan Soto. Trea Turner scores. Max Muncy pops out to shortstop to Ha-Seong Kim.
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Dodgers 7, Padres 3.
Dodgers eighth. Gavin Lux doubles to deep left field. Chris Taylor flies out to deep right field to Juan Soto. Gavin Lux to third. Cody Bellinger doubles to deep right center field. Gavin Lux scores. Austin Barnes grounds out to second base, Jake Cronenworth to Josh Bell. Cody Bellinger to third. Mookie Betts lines out to shallow center field to Jake Cronenworth.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 8, Padres 3.
