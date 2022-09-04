Dodgers first. Mookie Betts triples to right field. Trea Turner homers to left field. Mookie Betts scores. Freddie Freeman singles to shortstop. Will Smith strikes out swinging. Justin Turner lines out to deep right center field to Jose Azocar. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Padres 0.
Dodgers third. Mookie Betts flies out to left field to Wil Myers. Trea Turner grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Josh Bell. Freddie Freeman singles to shallow center field. Will Smith doubles. Freddie Freeman scores. Justin Turner flies out to Juan Soto.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Padres 0.
Dodgers fourth. Chris Taylor singles to center field. Trayce Thompson lines out to shortstop to Ha-Seong Kim. Miguel Vargas reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Chris Taylor out at third. Austin Barnes singles to shallow left field. Miguel Vargas to second. Mookie Betts homers to center field. Austin Barnes scores. Miguel Vargas scores. Trea Turner pops out to shallow left field to Ha-Seong Kim.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 6, Padres 0.
Dodgers fifth. Freddie Freeman walks. Will Smith flies out to deep right center field to Jose Azocar. Freddie Freeman to second. Justin Turner homers to center field. Freddie Freeman scores. Chris Taylor lines out to deep left field to Wil Myers. Trayce Thompson called out on strikes.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 8, Padres 0.
Padres sixth. Eguy Rosario pinch-hitting for Ha-Seong Kim. Eguy Rosario pops out to Hanser Alberto. Juan Soto pops out to shallow infield to Austin Barnes. Manny Machado homers to center field. Josh Bell walks. Wil Myers flies out to deep right field to Trayce Thompson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 8, Padres 1.
Dodgers sixth. Miguel Vargas flies out to center field to Jose Azocar. Austin Barnes doubles. Mookie Betts walks. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman singles to deep right field. Mookie Betts to third. Austin Barnes scores. Will Smith homers to center field. Freddie Freeman scores. Mookie Betts scores. Hanser Alberto triples to deep left field. Chris Taylor walks. Trayce Thompson hit by pitch. Chris Taylor to second. Miguel Vargas reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Trayce Thompson out at second.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Dodgers 12, Padres 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.