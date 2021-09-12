Dodgers third. Cody Bellinger walks. Gavin Lux doubles to deep left field. Cody Bellinger scores. Walker Buehler out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Eric Hosmer to Adam Frazier. Gavin Lux to third. Mookie Betts out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Trent Grisham. Gavin Lux scores. Max Muncy called out on strikes.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Padres 0.
Padres fourth. Adam Frazier flies out to shallow center field to Cody Bellinger. Manny Machado singles to left field. Fernando Tatis Jr. homers to center field. Manny Machado scores. Eric Hosmer doubles to deep left field. Wil Myers strikes out swinging. Tommy Pham lines out to right field to Mookie Betts.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 2, Dodgers 2.
Dodgers fifth. Will Smith strikes out swinging. Cody Bellinger grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Eric Hosmer. Gavin Lux singles to shallow center field. Walker Buehler walks. Gavin Lux to second. Mookie Betts homers to center field. Walker Buehler scores. Gavin Lux scores. Max Muncy grounds out to first base to Eric Hosmer.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 5, Padres 2.
Padres eighth. Adam Frazier hit by pitch. Manny Machado singles to shallow center field. Adam Frazier scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Manny Machado scores. Eric Hosmer grounds out to shallow infield, Corey Seager to Max Muncy. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Wil Myers strikes out swinging. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 5, Padres 4.