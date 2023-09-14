Padres first. Ha-Seong Kim strikes out swinging. Fernando Tatis Jr. strikes out swinging. Juan Soto homers to right field. Luis Campusano strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 1, Dodgers 0.
Padres fourth. Fernando Tatis Jr. doubles to deep left center field. Juan Soto singles to right field. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Luis Campusano homers to left field. Juan Soto scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Jurickson Profar grounds out to second base, Miguel Rojas to Freddie Freeman. Garrett Cooper grounds out to shortstop, Kike Hernandez to Freddie Freeman. Trent Grisham flies out to center field to James Outman.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 4, Dodgers 0.
Padres seventh. Garrett Cooper walks. Trent Grisham walks. Garrett Cooper to second. Matthew Batten strikes out on a foul tip. Eguy Rosario singles to third base. Trent Grisham to second. Garrett Cooper to third. Ha-Seong Kim called out on strikes. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to shallow center field. Eguy Rosario to third. Trent Grisham scores. Garrett Cooper scores. Juan Soto strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 6, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers ninth. Kolten Wong homers to right field. David Peralta strikes out swinging. Chris Taylor grounds out to shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim to Garrett Cooper. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 6, Dodgers 1.
