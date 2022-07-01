Padres first. Jurickson Profar grounds out to second base, Max Muncy to Freddie Freeman. Manny Machado doubles to left field. Jake Cronenworth flies out to left field to Gavin Lux. Nomar Mazara singles to center field. Manny Machado scores. Eric Hosmer grounds out to second base, Justin Turner to Freddie Freeman.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 1, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers second. Max Muncy pops out to shallow left field to Ha-Seong Kim. Justin Turner homers to center field. Cody Bellinger strikes out swinging. Jake Lamb strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 1, Dodgers 1.
Dodgers seventh. Will Smith strikes out swinging. Max Muncy walks. Justin Turner homers to center field. Max Muncy scores. Cody Bellinger lines out to first base to Eric Hosmer. Jake Lamb triples to deep center field. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Padres 1.
