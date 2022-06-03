Padres first. Jurickson Profar flies out to shallow right field to Kolten Wong. Jake Cronenworth strikes out swinging. Manny Machado walks. Eric Hosmer singles to right field. Manny Machado to second. Luke Voit doubles to deep left center field. Eric Hosmer to third. Manny Machado scores. Nomar Mazara grounds out to shallow infield, Kolten Wong to Rowdy Tellez.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 1, Brewers 0.
Padres second. Ha-Seong Kim flies out to deep center field to Lorenzo Cain. Trent Grisham doubles to right field. Austin Nola strikes out on a foul tip. Jurickson Profar singles to right field. Trent Grisham scores. Jake Cronenworth singles to shallow right field. Jurickson Profar to third. Manny Machado grounds out to third base, Jace Peterson to Rowdy Tellez.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 2, Brewers 0.
Padres fourth. Trent Grisham flies out to left field to Christian Yelich. Austin Nola walks. Jurickson Profar singles to shallow center field. Austin Nola to second. Jake Cronenworth strikes out on a foul tip. Manny Machado homers to left field. Jurickson Profar scores. Austin Nola scores. Eric Hosmer reaches on error. Fielding error by Kolten Wong. Luke Voit singles to shallow left field. Eric Hosmer to second. Jose Azocar pinch-hitting for Nomar Mazara. Jose Azocar reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Luke Voit out at second.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Padres 5, Brewers 0.
Padres fifth. Ha-Seong Kim flies out to center field to Lorenzo Cain. Trent Grisham doubles to right field. Austin Nola hit by pitch. Jurickson Profar singles to shallow center field. Austin Nola to second. Trent Grisham scores. Jake Cronenworth strikes out swinging. Manny Machado called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 6, Brewers 0.
Padres ninth. Luke Voit strikes out swinging. Jose Azocar triples to deep center field. Ha-Seong Kim singles to right field. Jose Azocar scores. Trent Grisham grounds out to first base, Kolten Wong to Rowdy Tellez. Ha-Seong Kim to second. Austin Nola called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 7, Brewers 0.
