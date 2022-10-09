Mets first. Brandon Nimmo singles to left field. Starling Marte grounds out to shallow infield. Brandon Nimmo out at second. Francisco Lindor homers to left field. Pete Alonso walks. Mark Canha walks. Pete Alonso to second. Jeff McNeil lines out to center field to Trent Grisham.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 1, Padres 0.
Padres third. Ha-Seong Kim called out on strikes. Trent Grisham homers to center field. Austin Nola strikes out swinging. Jurickson Profar walks. Juan Soto singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Jurickson Profar to third. Manny Machado strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 1, Mets 1.
Mets fourth. Eduardo Escobar walks. Darin Ruf walks. Eduardo Escobar to second. Tomas Nido strikes out swinging. Brandon Nimmo singles to left field. Darin Ruf to second. Eduardo Escobar scores. Starling Marte lines out to right field to Juan Soto. Francisco Lindor flies out to deep right center field to Trent Grisham.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 2, Padres 1.
Padres fifth. Trent Grisham walks. Austin Nola out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield to Pete Alonso. Trent Grisham to second. Jurickson Profar singles to shallow right field. Trent Grisham scores. Juan Soto singles to right field. Jurickson Profar to third. Manny Machado strikes out swinging. Josh Bell strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 2, Mets 2.
Mets fifth. Pete Alonso homers to left field. Mark Canha grounds out to shallow infield, Manny Machado to Brandon Drury. Jeff McNeil lines out to center field to Trent Grisham. Eduardo Escobar lines out to right center field to Juan Soto.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 3, Padres 2.
Mets seventh. Francisco Lindor singles to right field. Pete Alonso walks. Mark Canha walks. Pete Alonso to second. Francisco Lindor to third. Jeff McNeil doubles to right center field. Mark Canha to third. Pete Alonso scores. Francisco Lindor scores. Eduardo Escobar singles to shortstop. Jeff McNeil to third. Mark Canha scores. Daniel Vogelbach pinch-hitting for Terrance Gore. Daniel Vogelbach out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Juan Soto. Jeff McNeil scores. Tomas Nido singles to right field. Eduardo Escobar to second. Brandon Nimmo strikes out swinging. Starling Marte strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 7, Padres 2.
Padres ninth. Ha-Seong Kim strikes out swinging. Trent Grisham hit by pitch. Austin Nola walks. Trent Grisham to second. Jurickson Profar flies out to deep right center field to Brandon Nimmo. Trent Grisham to third. Juan Soto walks. Manny Machado walks. Juan Soto to second. Austin Nola to third. Trent Grisham scores. Josh Bell grounds out to first base, Pete Alonso to Seth Lugo.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mets 7, Padres 3.
