Padres sixth. Manny Machado strikes out swinging. Nomar Mazara singles to shallow right field. Luke Voit flies out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo. Eric Hosmer doubles to deep left field. Nomar Mazara scores. Austin Nola flies out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 1, Mets 0.
Mets sixth. Starling Marte singles to center field. Francisco Lindor doubles to shallow right field. Starling Marte to third. Pete Alonso homers to center field. Francisco Lindor scores. Starling Marte scores. Jeff McNeil grounds out to first base, Eric Hosmer to Joe Musgrove. Daniel Vogelbach walks. Mark Canha grounds out to shallow infield, Ha-Seong Kim to Eric Hosmer. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Luis Guillorme singles to shallow left field. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Tomas Nido doubles to deep right field. Luis Guillorme scores. Brandon Nimmo flies out to left field to Jurickson Profar.
5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 5, Padres 1.
Mets seventh. Starling Marte walks. Francisco Lindor singles to shallow center field. Starling Marte to third. Pete Alonso doubles to deep center field. Francisco Lindor to third. Starling Marte scores. Jeff McNeil strikes out swinging. Daniel Vogelbach strikes out swinging. Mark Canha singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Pete Alonso scores. Francisco Lindor scores. Throwing error by Manny Machado. Luis Guillorme pops out to shallow left field to Ha-Seong Kim.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Mets 8, Padres 1.
Padres eighth. Nomar Mazara called out on strikes. Luke Voit walks. Eric Hosmer singles to left center field. Luke Voit to second. Austin Nola singles to right field. Eric Hosmer to second. Luke Voit scores. Ha-Seong Kim flies out to deep right field to Starling Marte. Eric Hosmer to third. Esteury Ruiz grounds out to second base, Jeff McNeil to Pete Alonso.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 8, Padres 2.
Padres ninth. Jurickson Profar walks. Jake Cronenworth walks. Jurickson Profar to second. Manny Machado doubles. Jake Cronenworth to third. Jurickson Profar scores. Jorge Alfaro pinch-hitting for Nomar Mazara. Jorge Alfaro singles to left field. Manny Machado to third. Jake Cronenworth scores. Luke Voit pops out to second base to Jeff McNeil. Eric Hosmer grounds out to second base, Jeff McNeil to Pete Alonso. Jorge Alfaro to second. Manny Machado scores. Austin Nola strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 8, Padres 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.