Yankees first. Gleyber Torres pops out to shallow infield to Brandon Dixon. Aaron Judge singles to deep left field. Anthony Rizzo singles to center field. Aaron Judge to third. DJ LeMahieu doubles to deep left field, advances to 3rd. Anthony Rizzo out at home. Aaron Judge scores. Harrison Bader strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 1, Padres 0.
Padres fourth. Rougned Odor grounds out to first base, Anthony Rizzo to Luis Severino. Fernando Tatis Jr. homers to center field. Juan Soto walks. Jake Cronenworth reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Juan Soto out at second. Brandon Dixon strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 1, Yankees 1.
Padres seventh. Jake Cronenworth flies out to right field to Oswaldo Cabrera. Brandon Dixon flies out to right field to Oswaldo Cabrera. Nelson Cruz walks. Trent Grisham reaches on error. Jose Azocar to second. Fielding error by Gleyber Torres. Ha-Seong Kim singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Trent Grisham to third. Jose Azocar scores. Brett Sullivan called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Padres 2, Yankees 1.
Yankees seventh. Anthony Rizzo grounds out to first base to Brandon Dixon. DJ LeMahieu homers to center field. Harrison Bader flies out to deep left field to Juan Soto. Isiah Kiner-Falefa lines out to deep left field to Juan Soto.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 2, Yankees 2.
Yankees tenth. DJ LeMahieu is intentionally walked. Harrison Bader reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. DJ LeMahieu out at second. Greg Allen to third. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to left field. Harrison Bader to third. Greg Allen scores.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 3, Padres 2.
