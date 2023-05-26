Padres fifth. Austin Nola strikes out swinging. Fernando Tatis Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Anthony Volpe to Anthony Rizzo. Jake Cronenworth hit by pitch. Juan Soto homers to right field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Xander Bogaerts singles to right field. Rougned Odor walks. Xander Bogaerts to second. Matt Carpenter flies out to center field to Harrison Bader.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 2, Yankees 0.
Padres sixth. Brandon Dixon hit by pitch. Trent Grisham flies out to deep center field to Harrison Bader. Austin Nola walks. Fernando Tatis Jr. homers to left field. Austin Nola scores. Jake Cronenworth called out on strikes.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 4, Yankees 0.
Yankees sixth. Ben Rortvedt pops out to shallow left field to Rougned Odor. Gleyber Torres singles to shallow center field. Aaron Judge doubles to deep left field. Gleyber Torres to third. Anthony Rizzo grounds out to first base, Brandon Dixon to Joe Musgrove. Aaron Judge to third. Gleyber Torres scores. DJ LeMahieu flies out to Fernando Tatis Jr..
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 4, Yankees 1.
Padres ninth. Fernando Tatis Jr. lines out to third base to DJ LeMahieu. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to second base, Gleyber Torres to Anthony Rizzo. Juan Soto doubles to right field. Xander Bogaerts singles to shallow infield. Juan Soto to third. Rougned Odor singles to center field. Xander Bogaerts to second. Juan Soto scores. Matt Carpenter strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 5, Yankees 1.
