|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.240
|.333
|100
|16
|24
|3
|0
|5
|16
|12
|31
|1
|2
|0
|Grisham
|.500
|.667
|8
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nola
|.444
|.500
|9
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Soto
|.333
|.385
|12
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Profar
|.333
|.429
|12
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kim
|.250
|.500
|8
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Machado
|.231
|.286
|13
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Bell
|.231
|.286
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Myers
|.000
|.000
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Drury
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth
|.000
|.000
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|1
|2.77
|3
|3
|0
|26.0
|17
|8
|8
|3
|11
|22
|García
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hader
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morejon
|0
|0
|Inf
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|2
|4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Musgrove
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Suarez
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wilson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Darvish
|1
|0
|1.29
|1
|1
|0
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Martinez
|0
|1
|3.38
|1
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Snell
|0
|0
|5.40
|1
|1
|0
|3.1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
