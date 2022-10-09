BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.240.3331001624305161231120
Grisham.500.667854002320000
Nola.444.500914100213000
Soto.333.3851204000212010
Profar.333.4291234001421000
Kim.250.500842100044110
Machado.231.2861313101316000
Bell.231.2861323001214000
Myers.000.000800000004000
Drury.000.000400000001000
Cronenworth.000.0001300000006000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals212.7733026.0178831122
García000.001001.0100011
Hader000.001001.0000001
Johnson000.001001.0200002
Morejon00Inf1000.0244020
Musgrove100.001107.0100015
Suarez000.002002.0000002
Wilson000.001001.0000002
Darvish101.291107.0611104
Martinez013.381002.2111110
Snell005.401103.1422165

