BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.235.27834782047211010
Profar.667.750322001310000
Kim.667.750312100011010
Nola.250.250411100002000
Machado.250.250411001101000
Grisham.250.250411001100000
Bell.250.250411001201000
Soto.000.000400000001000
Myers.000.000400000003000
Cronenworth.000.000400000002000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals101.001109.0711115
García000.001001.0100011
Suarez000.001001.0000000
Darvish101.291107.0611104

