|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.235
|.278
|34
|7
|8
|2
|0
|4
|7
|2
|11
|0
|1
|0
|Profar
|.667
|.750
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kim
|.667
|.750
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Nola
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Machado
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bell
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Soto
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Myers
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|1.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|García
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Suarez
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Darvish
|1
|0
|1.29
|1
|1
|0
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
