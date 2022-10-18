BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.034.09729010000211000
Myers.333.333301000002000
Soto.000.250300000012000
Profar.000.250300000011000
Au.Nola.000.000300000000000
Machado.000.000400000000000
Kim.000.000300000000000
Grisham.000.000300000002000
Cronenworth.000.000300000002000
Bell.000.000400000002000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals012.001109.0322219
García000.001001.0000000
Martinez000.001001.0000002
Darvish012.571107.0322217

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

