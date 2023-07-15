Padres second. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to second base, Edmundo Sosa to Drew Ellis. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to first base to Drew Ellis. Gary Sanchez walks. Matthew Batten singles to shallow infield. Gary Sanchez to second. Trent Grisham homers to center field. Matthew Batten scores. Gary Sanchez scores. Ha-Seong Kim flies out to deep center field to Johan Rojas.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 3, Phillies 0.
Phillies sixth. Alec Bohm singles to center field. J.T. Realmuto flies out to shallow left field to Xander Bogaerts. Bryson Stott pinch-hitting for Drew Ellis. Bryson Stott walks. Alec Bohm to second. Darick Hall pinch-hitting for Edmundo Sosa. Darick Hall strikes out swinging. Brandon Marsh doubles to deep left field. Bryson Stott scores. Alec Bohm scores. Johan Rojas grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Jake Cronenworth.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 3, Phillies 2.
Phillies seventh. Kyle Schwarber homers to center field. Trea Turner grounds out to shallow infield, Xander Bogaerts to Jake Cronenworth. Nick Castellanos strikes out swinging. Alec Bohm walks. J.T. Realmuto reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Alec Bohm out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 3, Phillies 3.
Padres eighth. Manny Machado homers to left field. Xander Bogaerts doubles to deep left field. Jake Cronenworth pops out to J.T. Realmuto. Gary Sanchez strikes out on a foul tip. Rougned Odor strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 4, Phillies 3.
Phillies eighth. Bryson Stott reaches on error. Fielding error by Rougned Odor. Darick Hall strikes out swinging. Brandon Marsh singles to right field. Bryson Stott to third. Bryce Harper pinch-hitting for Johan Rojas. Bryce Harper singles to shallow infield. Brandon Marsh to second. Bryson Stott scores. Kyle Schwarber singles to center field. Bryce Harper to third. Brandon Marsh scores. Trea Turner singles to left field. Kyle Schwarber to second. Bryce Harper scores. Nick Castellanos strikes out swinging. Alec Bohm flies out to Fernando Tatis Jr..
3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Phillies 6, Padres 4.
