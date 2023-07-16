Padres first. Ha-Seong Kim homers to left field. Juan Soto flies out to center field to Johan Rojas. Manny Machado grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Darick Hall. Xander Bogaerts flies out to deep center field to Johan Rojas.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 1, Phillies 0.
Padres fourth. Manny Machado pops out to Darick Hall. Xander Bogaerts homers to left field. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to second base, Bryson Stott to Darick Hall. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 2, Phillies 0.
Padres fifth. Matt Carpenter doubles to deep center field. Brandon Dixon grounds out to shallow infield, Drew Ellis to Darick Hall. Matt Carpenter to third. Trent Grisham doubles to deep left field. Matt Carpenter scores. Ha-Seong Kim lines out to third base to Drew Ellis. Juan Soto grounds out to second base, Bryson Stott to Darick Hall.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 3, Phillies 0.
Phillies fifth. Bryson Stott homers to right field. Brandon Marsh singles to right field. Drew Ellis lines out to left field to Juan Soto. Darick Hall grounds out to shallow infield. Brandon Marsh out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 3, Phillies 1.
Phillies sixth. Johan Rojas strikes out on a foul tip. Kyle Schwarber homers to right field. Trea Turner singles to third base. Bryce Harper doubles to deep right field. Trea Turner to third. J.T. Realmuto doubles to left field. Bryce Harper scores. Trea Turner scores. Bryson Stott singles to center field. J.T. Realmuto to third. Brandon Marsh walks. Bryson Stott to second. Drew Ellis walks. Brandon Marsh to second. Bryson Stott to third. J.T. Realmuto scores. Darick Hall strikes out swinging. Johan Rojas called out on strikes.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Phillies 5, Padres 3.
Padres eighth. Trent Grisham grounds out to shallow infield, Gregory Soto to Darick Hall. Ha-Seong Kim doubles to deep left field. Juan Soto grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Darick Hall. Ha-Seong Kim to third. Manny Machado walks. Xander Bogaerts walks. Manny Machado to second. Fernando Tatis Jr. pinch-hitting for Jake Cronenworth. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to shallow left field. Xander Bogaerts to third. Manny Machado scores. Ha-Seong Kim scores. Gary Sanchez grounds out to shallow infield, Bryson Stott to Darick Hall.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 5, Phillies 5.
Padres tenth. Ha-Seong Kim called out on strikes. Juan Soto out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Johan Rojas. Trent Grisham scores. Manny Machado walks. Xander Bogaerts reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Manny Machado out at second.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 6, Phillies 5.
Phillies tenth. Kyle Schwarber strikes out swinging. Trea Turner grounds out to first base to Brandon Dixon. Johan Rojas to third. Bryce Harper singles to center field. Johan Rojas scores. J.T. Realmuto hit by pitch. Bryce Harper to second. Bryson Stott flies out to shallow left field to Juan Soto.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 6, Phillies 6.
Phillies twelfth. Johan Rojas out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Manny Machado to Ha-Seong Kim. Edmundo Sosa to third. Kyle Schwarber out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Juan Soto. Edmundo Sosa scores.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 7, Padres 6.
