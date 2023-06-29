Padres second. Xander Bogaerts lines out to deep center field to Jack Suwinski. Jake Cronenworth singles to shallow left field. Rougned Odor singles to shallow center field. Jake Cronenworth to third. Ha-Seong Kim out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Connor Joe. Jake Cronenworth scores. Trent Grisham homers to center field. Rougned Odor scores. Austin Nola flies out to deep right field to Henry Davis.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 3, Pirates 0.
Padres fourth. Rougned Odor flies out to shallow center field to Jack Suwinski. Ha-Seong Kim homers to center field. Trent Grisham flies out to left field to Connor Joe. Austin Nola grounds out to shortstop, Jared Triolo to Carlos Santana.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 4, Pirates 0.
Pirates fourth. Henry Davis singles to left field. Carlos Santana doubles to right field. Henry Davis to third. Connor Joe strikes out swinging. Nick Gonzales out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Trent Grisham. Henry Davis scores. Ji Hwan Bae strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 4, Pirates 1.
Pirates sixth. Andrew McCutchen doubles to shallow left field. Henry Davis singles to left field. Andrew McCutchen scores. Carlos Santana flies out to shallow center field to Juan Soto. Connor Joe lines out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Nick Gonzales strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 4, Pirates 2.
Pirates seventh. Rodolfo Castro pinch-hitting for Ji Hwan Bae. Rodolfo Castro walks. Jared Triolo singles to shallow center field. Rodolfo Castro to third. Jason Delay lines out to shallow infield, Tim Hill to Jake Cronenworth. Jared Triolo to second. Jack Suwinski singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Jared Triolo scores. Rodolfo Castro scores. Throwing error by Tim Hill. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Jake Cronenworth. Henry Davis singles to right field. Jack Suwinski scores.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Pirates 5, Padres 4.
