Padres fourth. Ha-Seong Kim singles to right field. Juan Soto walks. Ha-Seong Kim to second. Manny Machado singles to deep left field. Juan Soto to second. Ha-Seong Kim scores. Josh Bell strikes out on a foul tip. Brandon Drury flies out to deep center field to Mike Yastrzemski. Manny Machado doubled off first.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 1, Giants 0.
Padres fifth. Wil Myers singles to left field. Jake Cronenworth singles to center field. Wil Myers to third. Luis Campusano singles to shallow left field. Jake Cronenworth to second. Wil Myers scores. Jose Azocar out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Alex Wood to Wilmer Flores. Luis Campusano to second. Jake Cronenworth to third. Ha-Seong Kim hit by pitch. Juan Soto reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Ha-Seong Kim to second. Luis Campusano to third. Jake Cronenworth out at home. Manny Machado doubles to deep right center field. Juan Soto to third. Ha-Seong Kim scores. Luis Campusano scores. Josh Bell grounds out to second base, Thairo Estrada to LaMonte Wade Jr..
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 4, Giants 0.
Padres sixth. Brandon Drury singles to shallow left field. Wil Myers doubles to deep right field. Brandon Drury to third. Jake Cronenworth out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Mike Yastrzemski. Wil Myers to third. Brandon Drury scores. Luis Campusano grounds out to shallow infield, J.D. Davis to LaMonte Wade Jr.. Trent Grisham pinch-hitting for Jose Azocar. Trent Grisham walks. Ha-Seong Kim reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Trent Grisham out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Padres 5, Giants 0.
Giants sixth. Tommy La Stella pops out to shallow left field to Manny Machado. Luis Gonzalez walks. Austin Wynns doubles to left field. Luis Gonzalez scores. LaMonte Wade Jr. strikes out swinging. Mike Yastrzemski called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 5, Giants 1.
Giants seventh. Wilmer Flores walks. Joc Pederson hit by pitch. Wilmer Flores to second. J.D. Davis hit by pitch. Joc Pederson to second. Wilmer Flores to third. Thairo Estrada reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. J.D. Davis out at second. Joc Pederson to third. Wilmer Flores scores. Tommy La Stella lines out to second base to Jake Cronenworth. Luis Gonzalez singles to left field. Thairo Estrada to second. Joc Pederson scores. Austin Wynns strikes out on a foul tip.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 5, Giants 3.
Giants eighth. LaMonte Wade Jr. flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Evan Longoria pinch-hitting for Mike Yastrzemski. Evan Longoria doubles to deep left field. Wilmer Flores lines out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Joc Pederson singles to center field. Austin Slater scores. J.D. Davis called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 5, Giants 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.