Padres first. Trent Grisham grounds out to shallow infield to Wilmer Flores. Manny Machado doubles to deep left field. Jake Cronenworth triples to deep right field. Manny Machado scores. Luke Voit reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jake Cronenworth out at home. Eric Hosmer reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Luke Voit out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 1, Giants 0.
Giants second. Heliot Ramos walks. Thairo Estrada strikes out swinging. Mauricio Dubon singles to center field. Heliot Ramos to second. Joey Bart called out on strikes. Luke Williams doubles to deep left field. Mauricio Dubon scores. Heliot Ramos scores. Curt Casali pops out to shallow right field to Eric Hosmer.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 2, Padres 1.
