Giants first. Tommy La Stella homers to center field. Brandon Belt flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Darin Ruf walks. LaMonte Wade Jr. triples to deep right center field. Darin Ruf scores. Brandon Crawford walks. Evan Longoria homers to left field. Brandon Crawford scores. LaMonte Wade Jr. scores. Mike Yastrzemski pops out to shallow infield to Adam Frazier. Curt Casali strikes out swinging.
5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 5, Padres 0.
Padres third. Victor Caratini grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. Yu Darvish grounds out to second base to Brandon Belt. Trent Grisham doubles to deep left center field. Fernando Tatis Jr. doubles to deep right field. Trent Grisham scores. Adam Frazier called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 5, Padres 1.
Giants fourth. Mike Yastrzemski homers to center field. Curt Casali singles to left field. Zack Littell strikes out swinging. Tommy La Stella flies out to left field to Tommy Pham. Brandon Belt homers to right field. Curt Casali scores. Darin Ruf strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 8, Padres 1.
Giants eighth. LaMonte Wade Jr. walks. Brandon Crawford doubles to left center field. LaMonte Wade Jr. to third. Evan Longoria singles to shallow center field. Brandon Crawford to third. LaMonte Wade Jr. scores. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging. Curt Casali strikes out swinging. Steven Duggar flies out to shallow left field to Tommy Pham.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 9, Padres 1.