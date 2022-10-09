|Hawaii
|0
|0
|7
|7
|—
|14
|San Diego St.
|0
|3
|7
|6
|—
|16
Second Quarter
SDSU_FG Browning 45, :39.
Third Quarter
SDSU_Byrd 15 pass from Mayden (Browning kick), 10:58.
HAW_Bowens 66 pass from Schager (Shipley kick), 8:27.
Fourth Quarter
SDSU_FG Browning 30, 11:16.
HAW_Parson 22 run (Shipley kick), 1:19.
SDSU_FG Browning 26, :07.
A_33,073.
|HAW
|SDSU
|First downs
|17
|22
|Total Net Yards
|342
|417
|Rushes-yards
|24-146
|35-95
|Passing
|196
|322
|Punt Returns
|3-0
|1-10
|Kickoff Returns
|5-93
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-34-0
|24-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-17
|Punts
|7-45.143
|5-44.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-11
|4-33
|Time of Possession
|23:50
|36:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Hawaii, Parson 14-70, T.Hines 8-68, Schager 1-9, (Team) 1-(minus 1). San Diego St., Bell 7-53, Byrd 10-22, Christon 9-14, Mayden 8-9, Davis 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Hawaii, Schager 20-34-0-196. San Diego St., Mayden 24-36-0-322.
RECEIVING_Hawaii, Bowens 9-108, Nishigaya 3-36, Walthall 3-29, C.Phillips 2-6, Mokiao-Atimalala 1-8, Parson 1-8, T.Hines 1-1. San Diego St., Shavers 8-149, Matthews 6-68, Penny 4-54, Shaw 4-28, Byrd 1-15, Redman 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Diego St., Browning 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.