Hawaii007714
San Diego St.037616

Second Quarter

SDSU_FG Browning 45, :39.

Third Quarter

SDSU_Byrd 15 pass from Mayden (Browning kick), 10:58.

HAW_Bowens 66 pass from Schager (Shipley kick), 8:27.

Fourth Quarter

SDSU_FG Browning 30, 11:16.

HAW_Parson 22 run (Shipley kick), 1:19.

SDSU_FG Browning 26, :07.

A_33,073.

HAWSDSU
First downs1722
Total Net Yards342417
Rushes-yards24-14635-95
Passing196322
Punt Returns3-01-10
Kickoff Returns5-930-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int20-34-024-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-17
Punts7-45.1435-44.8
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards2-114-33
Time of Possession23:5036:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Hawaii, Parson 14-70, T.Hines 8-68, Schager 1-9, (Team) 1-(minus 1). San Diego St., Bell 7-53, Byrd 10-22, Christon 9-14, Mayden 8-9, Davis 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Hawaii, Schager 20-34-0-196. San Diego St., Mayden 24-36-0-322.

RECEIVING_Hawaii, Bowens 9-108, Nishigaya 3-36, Walthall 3-29, C.Phillips 2-6, Mokiao-Atimalala 1-8, Parson 1-8, T.Hines 1-1. San Diego St., Shavers 8-149, Matthews 6-68, Penny 4-54, Shaw 4-28, Byrd 1-15, Redman 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Diego St., Browning 31.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

