|Idaho St.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
|San Diego St.
|14
|7
|3
|14
|—
|38
First Quarter
IDST_Guillory 75 pass from Vander Waal (Hershey kick), 14:46.
SDSU_Byrd 66 punt return (Browning kick), 11:58.
SDSU_Burmeister 47 run (Browning kick), 5:01.
Second Quarter
SDSU_Byrd 53 run (Browning kick), 14:48.
Third Quarter
SDSU_FG Browning 19, 2:32.
Fourth Quarter
SDSU_Shavers 14 pass from Burmeister (Browning kick), 8:35.
SDSU_Cam.Davis 3 run (Browning kick), 5:22.
A_27,865.
|IDST
|SDSU
|First downs
|14
|19
|Total Net Yards
|338
|488
|Rushes-yards
|33-80
|43-380
|Passing
|258
|108
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|7-73
|Kickoff Returns
|1-20
|2-57
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-40-0
|15-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-8
|0-0
|Punts
|11-36.364
|6-47.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|4-2
|Penalties-Yards
|7-50
|8-65
|Time of Possession
|30:38
|29:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Idaho St., Hunter 13-53, Kauhi 10-22, Hays 4-10, Omayebu 4-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Vander Waal 1-(minus 6). San Diego St., Armstead 5-96, Burmeister 8-80, Byrd 4-58, Christon 8-48, Davis 9-38, Browning 1-26, Bell 4-17, Blake 4-17.
PASSING_Idaho St., Hays 18-30-0-140, Vander Waal 2-5-0-84, Gronauer 4-5-0-34. San Diego St., Burmeister 15-26-0-108.
RECEIVING_Idaho St., Wallace 6-44, Omayebu 4-30, Dailey 4-24, James 4-23, Guillory 3-94, Hunter 2-9, Fredricksen 1-34. San Diego St., Shavers 3-36, Matthews 3-24, Penny 2-16, Bell 2-8, Davis 2-5, De Los Reyes 1-8, Shaw 1-7, Redman 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
