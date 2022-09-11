Idaho St.70007
San Diego St.14731438

First Quarter

IDST_Guillory 75 pass from Vander Waal (Hershey kick), 14:46.

SDSU_Byrd 66 punt return (Browning kick), 11:58.

SDSU_Burmeister 47 run (Browning kick), 5:01.

Second Quarter

SDSU_Byrd 53 run (Browning kick), 14:48.

Third Quarter

SDSU_FG Browning 19, 2:32.

Fourth Quarter

SDSU_Shavers 14 pass from Burmeister (Browning kick), 8:35.

SDSU_Cam.Davis 3 run (Browning kick), 5:22.

A_27,865.

IDSTSDSU
First downs1419
Total Net Yards338488
Rushes-yards33-8043-380
Passing258108
Punt Returns0-07-73
Kickoff Returns1-202-57
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int24-40-015-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-80-0
Punts11-36.3646-47.5
Fumbles-Lost0-04-2
Penalties-Yards7-508-65
Time of Possession30:3829:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Idaho St., Hunter 13-53, Kauhi 10-22, Hays 4-10, Omayebu 4-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Vander Waal 1-(minus 6). San Diego St., Armstead 5-96, Burmeister 8-80, Byrd 4-58, Christon 8-48, Davis 9-38, Browning 1-26, Bell 4-17, Blake 4-17.

PASSING_Idaho St., Hays 18-30-0-140, Vander Waal 2-5-0-84, Gronauer 4-5-0-34. San Diego St., Burmeister 15-26-0-108.

RECEIVING_Idaho St., Wallace 6-44, Omayebu 4-30, Dailey 4-24, James 4-23, Guillory 3-94, Hunter 2-9, Fredricksen 1-34. San Diego St., Shavers 3-36, Matthews 3-24, Penny 2-16, Bell 2-8, Davis 2-5, De Los Reyes 1-8, Shaw 1-7, Redman 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

