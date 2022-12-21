UC SAN DIEGO (5-7)
Nwaokorie 3-11 3-5 9, Tshimanga 1-4 2-2 4, Anderson 1-6 0-0 2, Pope 9-17 0-1 20, Roquemore 1-5 0-0 3, Kosakowski 1-7 0-0 3, Patterson 0-3 0-0 0, Vulikic 1-3 0-0 3, DeGraaf 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-57 5-8 46.
SAN DIEGO ST. (9-3)
K.Johnson 3-9 3-4 9, LeDee 1-7 0-0 2, Bradley 2-4 0-0 5, Butler 2-8 0-0 5, Trammell 6-11 2-2 18, Parrish 2-6 0-0 5, Mensah 2-7 1-2 6, Seiko 2-6 0-0 6, Arop 2-2 0-0 4, Saunders 0-1 2-2 2, Byrd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 8-10 62.
Halftime_San Diego St. 35-16. 3-Point Goals_UC San Diego 5-28 (Pope 2-8, Roquemore 1-2, Vulikic 1-3, Kosakowski 1-6, Anderson 0-3, Nwaokorie 0-3, Patterson 0-3), San Diego St. 10-24 (Trammell 4-6, Seiko 2-5, Mensah 1-1, Bradley 1-3, Butler 1-3, Parrish 1-3, Saunders 0-1, K.Johnson 0-2). Rebounds_UC San Diego 27 (Nwaokorie 7), San Diego St. 44 (LeDee 12). Assists_UC San Diego 4 (Nwaokorie, Kosakowski, Patterson, Vulikic 1), San Diego St. 12 (Trammell 4). Total Fouls_UC San Diego 14, San Diego St. 13. A_12,414 (12,414).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.