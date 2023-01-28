SAN JOSE ST. (13-9)
T.Anderson 2-6 2-2 8, Tolbert 0-3 2-2 2, Diallo 0-1 2-3 2, Cardenas 3-12 3-4 9, Moore 3-10 3-4 11, Vaihola 6-7 0-0 12, Gorener 2-6 0-0 4, G.Anderson 0-2 0-1 0, Elder 1-1 0-0 2, Torbor 0-0 1-2 1, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Simeth 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-49 13-18 51.
SAN DIEGO ST. (17-4)
K.Johnson 7-10 2-5 16, Mensah 3-5 2-2 8, Bradley 5-13 3-3 14, Butler 3-7 1-3 8, Trammell 2-7 1-1 7, Seiko 1-5 0-0 3, Parrish 1-2 0-0 2, Arop 1-1 3-4 5, LeDee 4-7 1-3 9, Saunders 0-1 0-1 0, Alger 0-0 0-0 0, Barnett 0-0 0-0 0, Ty.Broughton 0-0 0-0 0, Tr.Broughton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 13-22 72.
Halftime_San Diego St. 33-14. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 4-19 (T.Anderson 2-2, Moore 2-5, Perry 0-1, Tolbert 0-2, Gorener 0-4, Cardenas 0-5), San Diego St. 5-16 (Trammell 2-5, Bradley 1-2, Butler 1-3, Seiko 1-4, K.Johnson 0-1, Saunders 0-1). Rebounds_San Jose St. 32 (Tolbert, Moore 7), San Diego St. 31 (K.Johnson, Mensah 8). Assists_San Jose St. 9 (Cardenas, Moore 3), San Diego St. 12 (Butler 5). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 20, San Diego St. 17. A_12,414 (12,414).
