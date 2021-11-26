GEORGETOWN (2-2)
Ighoefe 0-2 0-0 0, Carey 0-7 4-4 4, Harris 8-17 2-2 19, Mohammed 8-12 3-5 20, Rice 2-9 2-3 8, Mutombo 1-4 0-1 2, Billingsley 1-2 1-2 3, Riley 0-2 0-0 0, Holloway 0-2 0-0 0, Mal.Wilson 0-0 0-1 0, Beard 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 12-18 56.
SAN DIEGO ST. (4-1)
K.Johnson 3-4 2-3 8, Mensah 1-5 2-2 4, Bradley 7-16 3-5 18, Butler 6-6 1-2 16, Pulliam 3-9 0-2 7, Dinwiddie 1-3 0-0 3, Arop 2-3 0-3 4, Diabate 4-7 0-0 8, Seiko 2-2 0-0 5, Tomaic 0-3 0-0 0, Baker-Mazara 0-1 0-0 0, Alger 0-0 0-0 0, Barnett 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 8-17 73.
Halftime_San Diego St. 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 4-20 (Rice 2-7, Mohammed 1-4, Harris 1-6, Riley 0-1, Carey 0-2), San Diego St. 7-16 (Butler 3-3, Dinwiddie 1-1, Seiko 1-1, Pulliam 1-3, Bradley 1-5, Tomaic 0-3). Fouled Out_Billingsley, Holloway. Rebounds_Georgetown 36 (Carey 9), San Diego St. 30 (Bradley 7). Assists_Georgetown 6 (Carey, Harris 3), San Diego St. 14 (Pulliam 8). Total Fouls_Georgetown 21, San Diego St. 17. A_1,402 (9,100).