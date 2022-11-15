SAN DIEGO ST. (3-0)
K.Johnson 5-8 0-1 11, Mensah 1-2 0-1 2, Bradley 3-10 0-0 7, Butler 3-5 3-4 11, Trammell 0-5 6-7 6, LeDee 6-8 2-2 14, Seiko 2-3 2-2 8, Parrish 3-7 1-1 9, Arop 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 26-51 14-18 74.
STANFORD (1-2)
Angel 3-5 3-4 9, Ingram 4-9 2-2 11, Keefe 3-5 3-5 9, M.Jones 0-4 0-1 0, O'Connell 0-2 1-2 1, S.Jones 4-15 5-7 15, Silva 2-5 1-1 5, Raynaud 3-5 1-2 7, Murrell 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 21-52 16-24 62.
Halftime_San Diego St. 41-30. 3-Point Goals_San Diego St. 8-21 (Butler 2-3, Seiko 2-3, Parrish 2-5, K.Johnson 1-3, Bradley 1-5, Trammell 0-2), Stanford 4-18 (S.Jones 2-7, Murrell 1-1, Ingram 1-3, M.Jones 0-1, Raynaud 0-1, Silva 0-1, Angel 0-2, O'Connell 0-2). Rebounds_San Diego St. 25 (Mensah 6), Stanford 27 (S.Jones 6). Assists_San Diego St. 15 (Butler, Trammell 6), Stanford 10 (M.Jones 3). Total Fouls_San Diego St. 21, Stanford 19. A_3,945 (7,392).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.