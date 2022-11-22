OHIO ST. (3-1)
Key 3-8 1-1 7, Sueing 3-11 0-0 6, Likekele 0-5 2-2 2, McNeil 9-14 1-1 22, Thornton 4-8 3-3 13, Sensabaugh 5-10 5-6 17, Holden 1-3 2-2 4, Okpara 2-2 0-0 4, Gayle 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 28-66 14-15 77.
SAN DIEGO ST. (4-0)
K.Johnson 2-4 2-3 6, Mensah 1-3 0-0 2, Bradley 6-11 2-2 18, Butler 6-12 2-2 15, Trammell 1-8 4-6 6, Parrish 6-8 0-1 15, Seiko 5-6 2-2 14, LeDee 2-6 2-2 6, Arop 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 31-61 16-20 88.
Halftime_San Diego St. 37-26. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 7-22 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3), San Diego St. 10-21 (Bradley 4-6, Parrish 3-5, Seiko 2-3, Butler 1-3, K.Johnson 0-1, Trammell 0-3). Fouled Out_Thornton, Bradley. Rebounds_Ohio St. 29 (Sueing 6), San Diego St. 34 (K.Johnson, Mensah, Parrish, Seiko, LeDee 5). Assists_Ohio St. 9 (Thornton 3), San Diego St. 14 (Trammell 4). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 20, San Diego St. 16. A_2,400 (2,400).
