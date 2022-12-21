FGFTReb
UC SAN DIEGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nwaokorie353-113-52-7139
Tshimanga201-42-22-6044
Anderson201-60-00-2032
Pope349-170-11-40020
Roquemore351-50-00-5003
Kosakowski181-70-00-1103
Patterson140-30-00-0110
Vulikic141-30-00-1113
DeGraaf101-10-01-1022
Totals20018-575-86-2741446

Percentages: FG .316, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 5-28, .179 (Pope 2-8, Roquemore 1-2, Vulikic 1-3, Kosakowski 1-6, Anderson 0-3, Nwaokorie 0-3, Patterson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Nwaokorie).

Turnovers: 15 (Anderson 4, Tshimanga 3, DeGraaf 2, Nwaokorie 2, Roquemore 2, Pope, Vulikic).

Steals: 12 (Pope 5, Roquemore 5, Anderson, Vulikic).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAN DIEGO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
K.Johnson203-93-43-5029
LeDee231-70-05-12332
Bradley232-40-00-6105
Butler242-80-00-3335
Trammell286-112-20-54018
Parrish222-60-02-6025
Mensah172-71-20-3016
Seiko172-60-00-2016
Arop102-20-01-1004
Saunders100-12-20-0102
Byrd60-00-00-1010
Totals20022-618-1011-44121362

Percentages: FG .361, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Trammell 4-6, Seiko 2-5, Mensah 1-1, Bradley 1-3, Butler 1-3, Parrish 1-3, Saunders 0-1, K.Johnson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Bradley 2, Mensah 2, Parrish 2, K.Johnson).

Turnovers: 15 (Mensah 4, Bradley 2, Butler 2, LeDee 2, Byrd, K.Johnson, Parrish, Saunders, Trammell).

Steals: 9 (Trammell 3, Bradley, Butler, K.Johnson, LeDee, Mensah, Parrish).

Technical Fouls: None.

UC San Diego163046
San Diego St.352762

A_12,414 (12,414).

