SAN JOSE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
T.Anderson10202-62-21-2128
Tolbert280-32-21-7042
Diallo180-12-32-6132
Cardenas313-123-41-3349
Moore363-103-42-73011
Vaihola236-70-02-30212
Gorener202-60-00-1134
G.Anderson90-20-10-0000
Elder71-10-00-1002
Torbor60-01-20-0011
Perry20-10-00-1000
Simeth20-00-01-1000
King10-00-00-0000
Totals20017-4913-1810-3292051

Percentages: FG .347, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (T.Anderson 2-2, Moore 2-5, Perry 0-1, Tolbert 0-2, Gorener 0-4, Cardenas 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Diallo, Moore, Tolbert).

Turnovers: 13 (Cardenas 3, Gorener 2, Moore 2, Vaihola 2, Diallo, Elder, Perry, Tolbert).

Steals: 1 (G.Anderson).

Technical Fouls: Spartans, 00:58 second.

SAN DIEGO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
K.Johnson277-102-52-80016
Mensah173-52-22-8038
Bradley225-133-30-02114
Butler273-71-30-3548
Trammell222-71-11-3237
Seiko251-50-00-0003
Parrish201-20-01-4122
Arop171-13-40-1215
LeDee174-71-34-4029
Saunders20-10-10-0000
Alger10-00-00-0000
Barnett10-00-00-0000
Ty.Broughton10-00-00-0000
Tr.Broughton10-00-00-0010
Totals20027-5813-2210-31121772

Percentages: FG .466, FT .591.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Trammell 2-5, Bradley 1-2, Butler 1-3, Seiko 1-4, K.Johnson 0-1, Saunders 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Arop 2, K.Johnson).

Turnovers: 3 (K.Johnson, Mensah, Parrish).

Steals: 3 (Butler, Parrish, Trammell).

Technical Fouls: None.

San Jose St.143751
San Diego St.333972

A_12,414 (12,414).

