|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN JOSE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|T.Anderson
|1020
|2-6
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|8
|Tolbert
|28
|0-3
|2-2
|1-7
|0
|4
|2
|Diallo
|18
|0-1
|2-3
|2-6
|1
|3
|2
|Cardenas
|31
|3-12
|3-4
|1-3
|3
|4
|9
|Moore
|36
|3-10
|3-4
|2-7
|3
|0
|11
|Vaihola
|23
|6-7
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|12
|Gorener
|20
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|4
|G.Anderson
|9
|0-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Elder
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Torbor
|6
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Perry
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Simeth
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|King
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-49
|13-18
|10-32
|9
|20
|51
Percentages: FG .347, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (T.Anderson 2-2, Moore 2-5, Perry 0-1, Tolbert 0-2, Gorener 0-4, Cardenas 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Diallo, Moore, Tolbert).
Turnovers: 13 (Cardenas 3, Gorener 2, Moore 2, Vaihola 2, Diallo, Elder, Perry, Tolbert).
Steals: 1 (G.Anderson).
Technical Fouls: Spartans, 00:58 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN DIEGO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|K.Johnson
|27
|7-10
|2-5
|2-8
|0
|0
|16
|Mensah
|17
|3-5
|2-2
|2-8
|0
|3
|8
|Bradley
|22
|5-13
|3-3
|0-0
|2
|1
|14
|Butler
|27
|3-7
|1-3
|0-3
|5
|4
|8
|Trammell
|22
|2-7
|1-1
|1-3
|2
|3
|7
|Seiko
|25
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Parrish
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|2
|Arop
|17
|1-1
|3-4
|0-1
|2
|1
|5
|LeDee
|17
|4-7
|1-3
|4-4
|0
|2
|9
|Saunders
|2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Alger
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ty.Broughton
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Broughton
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-58
|13-22
|10-31
|12
|17
|72
Percentages: FG .466, FT .591.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Trammell 2-5, Bradley 1-2, Butler 1-3, Seiko 1-4, K.Johnson 0-1, Saunders 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Arop 2, K.Johnson).
Turnovers: 3 (K.Johnson, Mensah, Parrish).
Steals: 3 (Butler, Parrish, Trammell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|San Jose St.
|14
|37
|—
|51
|San Diego St.
|33
|39
|—
|72
A_12,414 (12,414).
