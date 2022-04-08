|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.138
|.306
|29
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Profar
|.333
|.500
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nola
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Myers
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kim
|.000
|.250
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Machado
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth
|.000
|.500
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Voit
|.000
|.500
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Azocar
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|4.50
|1
|1
|0
|8.0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|7
|6
|Darvish
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hill
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen
|0
|0
|Inf
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Suarez
|0
|1
|Inf
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
