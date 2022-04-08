BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.138.3062924100275100
Profar.333.500301000011000
Grisham.250.250401000001000
Hosmer.250.250401100000000
Nola.250.250401000100000
Myers.000.000400000002000
Kim.000.250320000011100
Machado.000.250300000010000
Cronenworth.000.500200000020000
Voit.000.500200000120000
Azocar.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals014.501108.0344176
Darvish000.001106.0000043
Johnson000.001001.1000013
Hill000.001000.2200000
Stammen00Inf1000.0111100
Suarez01Inf1000.0033020

