Nationals first. Lane Thomas singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Ha-Seong Kim. Luis Garcia strikes out swinging. Joey Meneses singles to right field. Lane Thomas scores. Jeimer Candelario flies out to center field to Trent Grisham. Stone Garrett flies out to second base to Rougned Odor.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Padres 0.
Padres second. Matt Carpenter strikes out swinging. Rougned Odor lines out to center field to Alex Call. Brandon Dixon singles to left field. Trent Grisham homers to left field. Brandon Dixon scores. Brett Sullivan called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 2, Nationals 1.
Padres fifth. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to left field. Jake Cronenworth flies out to deep left center field to Alex Call. Juan Soto walks. Xander Bogaerts singles to shallow center field. Juan Soto to third. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Matt Carpenter called out on strikes. Rougned Odor doubles to left field. Xander Bogaerts scores. Juan Soto scores. Brandon Dixon grounds out to shallow infield, Jeimer Candelario to Dominic Smith.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 5, Nationals 1.
Nationals seventh. Luis Garcia singles to shallow center field. Joey Meneses singles to shallow infield. Luis Garcia to second. Jeimer Candelario doubles to shallow right field. Joey Meneses to third. Luis Garcia scores. Corey Dickerson pinch-hitting for Stone Garrett. Corey Dickerson singles to left field. Jeimer Candelario to third. Joey Meneses scores. Dominic Smith singles to shallow right field. Corey Dickerson to second. Jeimer Candelario scores. Alex Call singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Dominic Smith to third. Corey Dickerson scores. Throwing error by Nick Martinez. Keibert Ruiz pinch-hitting for Riley Adams. Keibert Ruiz singles to second base. Alex Call to third. Dominic Smith scores. CJ Abrams pops out to shallow infield to Brandon Dixon. Lane Thomas flies out to shallow left field to Xander Bogaerts.
5 runs, 7 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Nationals 6, Padres 5.
Padres ninth. Jake Cronenworth singles to left center field. Juan Soto singles to deep right field. Jake Cronenworth to second. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging. Matt Carpenter strikes out swinging. Rougned Odor homers to right field. Juan Soto scores. Jake Cronenworth scores. Brandon Dixon flies out to deep right field to Lane Thomas.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 8, Nationals 6.
