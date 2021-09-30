|Arizona
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|28
|1
|7
|1
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wade Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Doval p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bryant lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|P.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Posey c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Widener p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|La Stella ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Clippard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|10x
|—
|1
E_Longoria (5), Flores (10). DP_Arizona 0, San Francisco 3. LOB_Arizona 4, San Francisco 11. SB_Duggar (7). SF_Bryant (2). S_Wood (4), Wade Jr. (4).
HBP_M.Kelly (Bryant), Wood (McCarthy).
Umpires_Home, Dan Lassogna-DUP; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:52. A_23,110 (41,915).
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.