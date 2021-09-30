ArizonaSan Francisco
Totals30040Totals28171
Marte 2b4000Wade Jr. rf3000
Ramos rf4000García p0000
Varsho lf4000Doval p0000
C.Kelly c3010Bryant lf2001
P.Smith ph1000Posey c2020
Walker 1b3010Crawford ss4010
Vargas 3b3000Longoria 3b3000
McCarthy cf2000Flores 1b4010
Perdomo ss3020Ystrzemski cf-rf4010
M.Kelly p2000Solano 2b3010
Widener p0000Wood p1000
Ramirez p0000Leone p0000
Calhoun ph1000La Stella ph1010
Clippard p0000Duggar pr-cf1100

Arizona0000000000
San Francisco00000010x1

E_Longoria (5), Flores (10). DP_Arizona 0, San Francisco 3. LOB_Arizona 4, San Francisco 11. SB_Duggar (7). SF_Bryant (2). S_Wood (4), Wade Jr. (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
M.Kelly530044
Widener100001
Ramirez L,0-2121100
Clippard120001
San Francisco
Wood630006
Leone W,4-5110001
García H,11100001
Doval S,2-5100002

HBP_M.Kelly (Bryant), Wood (McCarthy).

Umpires_Home, Dan Lassogna-DUP; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:52. A_23,110 (41,915).

