ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30040010
Marte 2b400001.317
Ramos rf400002.209
Varsho lf400000.243
C.Kelly c301000.232
c-P.Smith ph100001.261
Walker 1b301001.232
Vargas 3b300001.151
McCarthy cf200001.226
Perdomo ss302000.313
M.Kelly p200002.064
Widener p000000.063
Ramirez p000000---
b-Calhoun ph100001.248
Clippard p000000---

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2817146
Wade Jr. rf300001.255
García p000000.000
Doval p000000---
Bryant lf200101.266
Posey c202020.305
Crawford ss401000.301
Longoria 3b300011.275
Flores 1b401002.261
Yastrzemski cf-rf401001.224
Solano 2b301010.280
Wood p100000.000
Leone p000000---
a-La Stella ph101000.254
1-Duggar pr-cf110000.261

Arizona000000000_040
San Francisco00000010x_172

a-singled for Leone in the 7th. b-struck out for Ramirez in the 8th. c-struck out for C.Kelly in the 9th.

1-ran for La Stella in the 7th.

E_Longoria (5), Flores (10). LOB_Arizona 4, San Francisco 11. RBIs_Bryant (72). SB_Duggar (7). SF_Bryant. S_Wood, Wade Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Marte, M.Kelly); San Francisco 6 (Longoria, Wade Jr. 2, Yastrzemski 2, Duggar). RISP_Arizona 0 for 3; San Francisco 0 for 6.

GIDP_Vargas, Marte, Walker.

DP_San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Solano, Flores; Crawford, Solano, Flores; Crawford, Flores).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly530044964.44
Widener100001154.41
Ramirez, L, 0-2121100292.93
Clippard120001133.33
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood630006743.83
Leone, W, 4-5110001101.59
García, H, 11100001112.65
Doval, S, 2-5100002103.24

HBP_M.Kelly (Bryant), Wood (McCarthy).

Umpires_Home, Dan Lassogna-DUP; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:52. A_23,110 (41,915).

