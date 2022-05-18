|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|10
|14
|9
|7
|10
|La Stella dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|Flores 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Longoria 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Pederson rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.222
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.281
|Ruf lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.246
|1-Slater pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Estrada 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Casali c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|3
|6
|Joe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Daza lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.382
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Cron 1b
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.276
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|San Francisco
|114
|202
|000_10
|14
|0
|Colorado
|010
|105
|000_7
|12
|2
1-ran for Ruf in the 8th.
E_Rodgers 2 (3). LOB_San Francisco 12, Colorado 6. 2B_Yastrzemski 2 (5), Flores (8), Ruf (5), La Stella 2 (2), Cron (9), McMahon (8). 3B_Crawford (1). HR_La Stella (1), off Kuhl; Grichuk (5), off Cobb. RBIs_La Stella (1), Yastrzemski 2 (12), Ruf 3 (12), Estrada 2 (20), Crawford (15), Rodgers (16), McMahon 2 (20), Cron (28), Grichuk 3 (21).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 7 (Yastrzemski, Ruf 2, La Stella, Belt, Casali, Crawford); Colorado 2 (Cron, Grichuk). RISP_San Francisco 6 for 16; Colorado 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_McMahon. GIDP_Díaz, Daza.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Estrada, Belt; Flores, Estrada, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, W, 3-1
|5
|1-3
|10
|7
|7
|1
|4
|92
|5.61
|Brebbia, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.12
|Rogers, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.87
|Leone, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.84
|Doval, S, 7-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|2.30
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, L, 3-2
|3
|8
|6
|5
|1
|0
|70
|3.86
|Chacín
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|43
|8.31
|Lawrence
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|27
|3.38
|Stephenson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|5.40
|Colomé
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.38
|Gilbreath
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|12.15
WP_Kuhl, Stephenson.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:40. A_25,735 (50,445).
