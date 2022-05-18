San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4210149710
La Stella dh513110.500
Belt 1b510012.227
Flores 3b421011.261
Longoria 3b100001.211
Pederson rf-lf500013.222
Yastrzemski cf-rf433211.281
Ruf lf322320.246
1-Slater pr-cf000000.255
Crawford ss513101.220
Estrada 2b502201.254
Casali c500000.269

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37712736
Joe dh400011.273
Daza lf411011.382
Blackmon rf411010.218
Cron 1b533100.321
McMahon 3b412200.268
Rodgers 2b402101.229
Grichuk cf411301.276
Iglesias ss401001.302
Díaz c401001.214

San Francisco114202000_10140
Colorado010105000_7122

1-ran for Ruf in the 8th.

E_Rodgers 2 (3). LOB_San Francisco 12, Colorado 6. 2B_Yastrzemski 2 (5), Flores (8), Ruf (5), La Stella 2 (2), Cron (9), McMahon (8). 3B_Crawford (1). HR_La Stella (1), off Kuhl; Grichuk (5), off Cobb. RBIs_La Stella (1), Yastrzemski 2 (12), Ruf 3 (12), Estrada 2 (20), Crawford (15), Rodgers (16), McMahon 2 (20), Cron (28), Grichuk 3 (21).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 7 (Yastrzemski, Ruf 2, La Stella, Belt, Casali, Crawford); Colorado 2 (Cron, Grichuk). RISP_San Francisco 6 for 16; Colorado 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_McMahon. GIDP_Díaz, Daza.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Estrada, Belt; Flores, Estrada, Belt).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb, W, 3-151-3107714925.61
Brebbia, H, 32-310000122.12
Rogers, H, 810000092.87
Leone, H, 4110001112.84
Doval, S, 7-8100021242.30
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kuhl, L, 3-2386510703.86
Chacín222222438.31
Lawrence132212273.38
Stephenson110013235.40
Colomé100011164.38
Gilbreath1000122112.15

WP_Kuhl, Stephenson.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:40. A_25,735 (50,445).

